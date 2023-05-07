Diana Groshong, a lifelong Columbian, died April 30, 2023, at Boone Hospital. She was 81.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at First Baptist Church, with the funeral at 3 p.m. and a reception following.
Diana is survived by her husband of 59 years and 7 months, Kee W. Groshong; her son, Kee Reese Groshong, and wife, Susan; and daughter, Lisa Groshong, and husband, Trevor Harris; her grandchildren, Natalia and Thomas Groshong; her Georgian daughter Nino Kalatozi; nieces and nephews Stephen and Terri Martin, Kay and Bill Beissenherz, and Fred Mottaz; numerous great nieces and nephews; and beloved friends.
She was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Geraldine and Dorsey Martin, and niece Ellen Mottaz.
Diana Sue Reese was born Nov. 21, 1941, at Noyes Hospital to Floyd and Helen Reese. She attended MU’s Lab School, Hickman High School, Stephens College, and Mizzou. She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church and was active in Fortnightly for more than 50 years. She was a longtime member of the Chamber of Commerce and volunteered with ACTS Georgia.
A licensed real estate broker, she founded Hawthorne Property Management in 1984. She served as president of the Columbia Board of Realtors and was Columbia Realtor of the Year in 1995.
A full obituary is at Parker-Millard’s website.
For memorials, consider First Baptist Church or Stephens College.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com
