Diana Marie (Coots) Quisenberry, 63, of Fulton, Missouri, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. Visitation will be held Friday, March 5, 2021 from 4:00 pm — 7:00 pm at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia. Services will be held for Diana on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 2:00 pm, under the trees at Prairie Chapel United Methodist Church in rural Fulton. As the service is being held outside, a light coat or wrap is recommended.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you