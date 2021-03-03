Diana Marie (Coots) Quisenberry, 63, of Fulton, Missouri, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. Visitation will be held Friday, March 5, 2021 from 4:00 pm — 7:00 pm at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia. Services will be held for Diana on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 2:00 pm, under the trees at Prairie Chapel United Methodist Church in rural Fulton. As the service is being held outside, a light coat or wrap is recommended.
Diana Quisenberry, March 10, 1957 — Feb. 23, 2021
- submitted by Memorial Funeral Home
-
-
Types of obituaries
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries — family obituaries and life stories.
A family obituary is the version submitted by a funeral home or family. Please see the submission form for details on cost and deadlines. Family obituaries
A life story is a closer look at a person's life and involves a reporter contacting family and friends. Life stories are based on newsworthiness and consent of the family. Life stories.
Share with us about those lost to COVID-19
The Missourian wants to honor the lives lost to COVID-19 in our community. If you have lost a loved one to COVID-19 in Boone County, please share about them in this form. Our hope is to be able to publish some brief stories about all of the residents lost to COVID-19.