Diana Sue Hartsock, 65, of Columbia passed away Nov. 8, 2020.
Diana was born May 20, 1955, to Milton and Lucille (Proctor) Winn. She was married Sept. 28, 1973, in Boone County to Garret Colin Hartsock, and he proceeded her in death.
Diana worked for State Farm Insurance for 40 years. She enjoyed horseback riding and drag racing in her early life. She enjoyed camping and boating at Lake of the Ozarks with friends and family. Her favorite pastimes were playing bingo, going to the Isle of Capri boat in Boonville and watching her favorite soaps on TV.
Survivors include sister, Charlotte Davidson (Kenny); brother, Mike Winn (Sherri); sister-in-law, Debra Winn; five nieces: Shelley “Dawn” Daly (Mark), Amy Winn (Donnie), Lacey Nichols (Matt), Melissa Boyd (Matt) and Michaela Hendren (Codey); three nephews, Colton Davidson (Sarah), Kyle Davidson and Landon Winn (Destiny); two great-nieces; seven great-nephews and one great-great-niece.
She was proceeded in death by her parents; brother David Winn; and nephew Dustin Winn. She is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Because of COVID-19 rules and restrictions trying to keep everyone safe and preventing the spread, services will be private for the family. We appreciate everyone’s understanding at this difficult time.
