Diane Marie Collins, 70, of Columbia, MO passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021. She was born on August 4, 1951, in Alton, IL to the late Walter and Dolores (Holthaus) Collins. Diane was a 1969 graduate of Cor Jesu Academy who went on to obtain a bachelor’s degree from Fontbonne College. She was a prolific reader, a connoisseur of old movies, loved her cats dearly, and generously sponsored a child through Unbound.org. Diane is survived by her 5 siblings: Michael Collins (Donna), Elaine Plank (Danny), Cindi Schneider (Pat), Jean Manos (Tom), and Patrick Collins (Ruth). Expressions of sympathy can be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church 105 Waugh St. Columbia, MO 65201 or to Unbound.org. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.
Diane Marie Collins, Aug. 4, 1951 — Aug. 20, 2021
