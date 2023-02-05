Dianna Lee Weston, 57, of Columbia, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at her home.
Visitation: 1-2 pm, Tuesday, February 7, 2023
Funeral Service 2 pm Tuesday, February 7, 2023
Parker-Millard Funeral Service
