Don Allendorf of Columbia passed away September 7, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. A memorial service will be held October 15 at 1 pm at the Missouri United Methodist Church, 204 S. Ninth St., Columbia.
Don was born June 4, 1934, in St. Louis. Don graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor’s in Journalism in 1956 and received his commission as an Ensign in the United States Navy. He met the love of his life and lifelong partner, June Evelyn Kummer, at Mizzou and they married immediately after graduation. Don served in the Navy from 1956 to 1958.
Don spent his career in advertising and marketing communications with various companies in St. Louis and Denver, Co. He was an avid fly fisherman, hiker, skier and historian. He was a member of Evergreen Lutheran Church, serving several leadership positions. Don and June moved to Columbia during retirement. He sang with the University of Missouri Choral Union and the Missouri United Methodist Church Chancel Choir. He loved sports and was a loyal supporter of the Missouri Tigers, and St. Louis Cardinal baseball. Don also served on the Jefferson Club Board of Trustees, and the Friends of Music Board of Directors. He and June were football and basketball season ticket holders for many years, never missing a game. They traveled with the University Singers to England and France.
Don wrote and published two books: “Long Road to Liberty” and “Your Friend, Abe Lincoln.”
Don is survived by his loving wife June Allendorf; son Mark Allendorf and wife Diana; daughter Tracey Mershon and her husband Bruce; five grandchildren; and three great grandchildren; brother Robert (Bob) Allendorf and wife Donna; and their family.
