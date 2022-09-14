Don Allendorf of Columbia passed away September 7, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. A memorial service will be held October 15 at 1 pm at the Missouri United Methodist Church, 204 S. Ninth St., Columbia.

Don was born June 4, 1934, in St. Louis. Don graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor’s in Journalism in 1956 and received his commission as an Ensign in the United States Navy. He met the love of his life and lifelong partner, June Evelyn Kummer, at Mizzou and they married immediately after graduation. Don served in the Navy from 1956 to 1958.

