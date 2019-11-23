Don Eugene Branaum, 72, of Columbia, Missouri, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 at his home in Columbia.
A Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 at Memorial Funeral Home. Reception will follow until 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Don was born on July 25, 1947 in St. Joseph, Missouri, the son of George Maurice Branaum and Ida Lucille (Aeschliman) Branaum who preceded him in death. He was a veteran of the Air Force. Don was married on Aug. 24, 1969 in Chillicothe, Missouri to Beverly Jennings.
Don worked as a sales rep and territory manager in the pharmaceutical industry for over 20 years. In retirement, he loved watching and refereeing soccer, and helping with the Boy Scouts of America but most of all he loved people and making them laugh.
Survivors include: his wife of 50 years, Beverly Branaum of the home; two children, Amy Livesay (Mark) of Missoula, Montana and Andrew Branaum (Katie) of Ferndale, Michigan; one sister, Debbie Clark of Katy, Texas; twin brother, Jon Branaum (Yon Mi) of Arlington, Virginia; four grandchildren, Elijah Livesay, Emory Livesay, Lauren Livesay, George Branaum and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by one sister, Pamela Lent.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Central Missouri Honor Flight or The Siddens Family GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-siddens-family, c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia, MO 65202.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.