Dr. Donald A. Raithel, 84, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at his home in Charleston, Missouri.
Born April 3, 1936, in St. Louis to the late Forest and Frances Virginia Raithel, Dr. Raithel married Nancy Louise Parker on Feb. 19, 1955, in Jennings, Missouri. They remained married until her passing Dec. 26, 2002.
Dr. Raithel and Nancy’s legacy includes five surviving children, David (Liz) Raithel, Dianne (Bob) Hall, Steven (Joy) Raithel, Richard (Rhonda) Raithel and Jeffrey (Deb) Raithel. He was the proud grandfather of 10 grandchildren, Ryan, Travis, Kevin, Tristan, Dylan, Sean, Mason, Jenna, Sam and Matthew and seven great-grandchildren.
In 2008, he married Connie Pendergrass, who survives at the home. Also surviving are two stepsons, Gene Pendergrass and Chad Pendergrass, and three step-grandchildren, Eric, Logan and Brittney.
His brothers, Robert "Bob" Raithel and Richard "Dick" Raithel, also preceded him in death.
Dr. Raithel proudly and honorably served his country in the Marine Corps Reserves from 1954 to 1958. He worked in the aerospace industry at McDonnell Douglas Aircraft before graduating from Logan University College of Chiropractic in 1962. He practiced chiropractic in Berkeley, Missouri, and St. Charles, Missouri, until 1972. He moved the family to Charleston in 1973 to open his office, where he remained in practice for 40 years.
Dr. Raithel was an avid aviation enthusiast and held a private pilot license. He was a man of different practical talents, an avid reader of history and a strong supporter of his family and their education. He set a positive example that goals were to be set and achieved.
In lieu of interment, he has requested his body donated to Logan University College of Chiropractic so that another generation of chiropractors can continue to learn from him.
He was dearly loved and will be missed.
McMikle Funeral Home of Charleston was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at mcmiklefuneralhome.com