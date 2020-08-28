Donald Sievert, 77, of Columbia died Aug. 24, 2020, following a brief illness with cancer.
He was born in Buffalo, New York on Dec. 26, 1942. Shortly after birth, the family moved to Brooklyn, where he lived until college. Don graduated from Harpur College of Arts and Sciences in Binghamton, New York with degrees in math and physics. He then went on to graduate from The University of Iowa with a doctoral degree in philosophy.
He married MaryEllen Cullinan on June 11, 1966. Don spent the first few years of his professorial career at Washington University in St. Louis but found his passion as a professor teaching at the MU for the past forty-seven years. Over the years, Don was on the board for the Wardrobe, Daniel Boone Regional Library, MU Faculty Council, and the MU Retiree Association among others.
He is survived in loving memory by his family including wife, MaryEllen Sievert; daughter, Laura (Eric Cooper); two grandsons, Tanner and Tate Cooper; sister, Barbara Sievert; cousin, Eve Gruntfest; cousins, niece, nephews and countless former students, friends, and colleagues.
A small private service was held Aug. 26. There are plans for a larger memorial at the University of Missouri at a later date, post COVID-19.
Donations may be made to either the gifts account for the MU Philosophy Department, 438 Strickland Hall, Columbia MO 65201 or the Walk for Primary Immunodeficiency in his memory in support of his grandson Tate at https://www.walkforpi.org/kansascity/Member/MyPage/4193185/Tate-Cooper.
Condolences may be shared online at memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.