Donald Eugene Burke, 98, passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early morning hours of May 18, 2023. He always had a friendly handshake and warm smile to offer, and he ended his days with gratitude and at peace.

Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Fayette, with Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. and burial to follow.