Donald Eugene "Gene" Thurman died Aug. 21, 2020, at the Bluffs Care Facility.
Mr. Thurman was born Feb. 7, 1929, near Salisbury, Missouri, to Ethel Freeman and Farris Thurman. He attended Gold Dust School near Armstrong, Missouri.
Gene married Alice Jean Williams of Armstrong Nov. 7, 1947. The couple lived in the Fayette, Missouri area for some years. Gene managed the Kroger grocery store in Boonville, Missouri. They later owned and ran Thurman’s Stop and Shop grocery store and restaurant in Clifton Hill, Missouri. Eventually, in about 1961, they relocated to the Columbia area.
Gene Thurman started and ran Thurman’s Sales and Associates, offering preneed funeral insurance throughout central Missouri. Jean Thurman managed Thurman Burial Monuments.
Gene was an avid citizens band radio operator and a principal figure in starting up the first Boone County Rural Fire Department, an all-volunteer group made up principally of CB radio users.
Both Gene and Jean were long standing members of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Columbia. They both loved to dance. In retirement, Gene owned and managed a professional video camera business for events and weddings. Both Jean and Gene were members of the Armstrong Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Jean Thurman, and his grandson, Timmy Bunton.
Gene is survived by four children: William Thurman and wife, Alice; Donald Thurman and wife, Laura; Peggy Bunton and husband, Tim; and Skip Thurman and wife, Denise.
Surviving grandchildren: Troy Thurman, Chad Thurman, Casey Thurman, Glen Thurman, Bethany Thurman, Travis Bunton and Samuel Thurman. Great-grandchildren: Addye Bunton, Hunter Thurman, Rory and Liam Mahfood-Thurman, Blake and Amelia Thurman, Cooper, Finley and Wyatt Bunton and Giani Thurman Great-great grandchildren: Grayson Thurman.
Surviving nieces: Mary Wells of Daytona Beach, Florida; Nancy Green of Stem, North Carolina; Kathy Henries of Aurora, North Carolina; and Shirley Norris of Lee Summit, Missouri.
A private burial for Gene will be held a later date at Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Armstrong.
Online condolences may be shared at memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com