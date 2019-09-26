Donald Eugene Schwartz, 84, of Columbia, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Parkside Manor in Columbia, Missouri.
The visitation will be Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home from 1 to 2 p.m. Masonic service will begin at 2 p.m. at the funeral home, with a funeral service to follow at 2:30 p.m. Officiating will be Rev. Larry Curry. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Columbia, Missouri with full military honors. Reception will be at the Eagles Aerie, 2513 N Stadium Blvd., Columbia, MO.
Donald was born on June 13, 1935 in Eagle Grove, Iowa, the son of Henry and Jeanette (Dew) Schwartz who preceded him in death. He was married on May 27, 1979 in Columbia, Missouri to Lucille "Lucy" Albright. Don was a veteran of the Air Force serving during the Korean Conflict in Japan, England and Germany. He retired from Shelter Insurance Company in 1994 as a computer programmer. Don was a member and Past Master of the Acacia Masonic Lodge, Columbia, Missouri; 50-year member of the Kirksville Masonic Lodge; member of Eagles Aerie #2730, Columbia, Missouri; life member of VFW Post #280, Columbia, Missouri; member and Post Commander of American Legion #202 Columbia, Missouri; Past Director of Tri-State Antique Engines & Tractors out of Portland, Indiana; member of multiple central Missouri Antique Engines & Tractors groups and a member of Quiet Birdman Hanger, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Survivors include: his wife, Lucy Schwartz of the home; six children, George Albright of Antioch, Tennessee, Tommy Albright of Antioch, Tennessee, Bill Schwartz (Dayla) of Independence, Missouri, Diane Vaughan (Mark) of Hermitage, Tennessee, Patrick Albright of Antioch, Tennessee and Cynthia Schwartz of Columbia, Missouri; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by one granddaughter, Ashley Chick; two brothers, Paul Schwartz and George Schwartz and one sister, Maureen Flame.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Missouri Honor Flight, c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia, MO 65202.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.