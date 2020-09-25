Donald George Scism of Columbia (formerly of Warsaw) passed away Sept. 17, after a lengthy illness at the age of 88. He was born April 28, 1932, in Bend, Oregon to Blanche and George Scism. He was the eldest of four children and was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Barbara; and his two siblings, Daphna Mae and Richard.
Donald is survived by his son, Rex Scism (Carman) of Littlefield, Arizona; his grandchildren, Trenton Scism of Fort Collins, Colorado, Trey Scism of Thornton, Colorado and Tiffany Scism of Laramie, Wyoming; and his brother, David Kennedy of Beaverton, Oregon.
Donald was a widower, united in marriage in Norfolk, Virginia to his beloved wife, Barbara, on April 9, 1958, until her death Jan. 18, 2006. He lived many of his remaining years with his beloved companion, Vanette Hamilton of Columbia.
Donald proudly served 21 years in the Navy, retiring February 15, 1971. He was a veteran of both the Korean and Vietnam Wars and traveled the globe in various capacities. Most of his tours were completed aboard the aircraft carriers USS Philippine Sea (CVS-47) and the USS Yorktown (CVS-10). He served as an air traffic controller and had numerous awards and recognitions during his 21-year career.
Donald had a love of aviation and was a private pilot for many years, piloting aircrafts in enviable locations such as Hawaii and the Oregon coastal region. He was also an amateur radio operator (N0UBC) and logged many hours both recreationally and in support of various local/club events.
Donald will be interred at the Missouri Veteran’s Cemetery in Jacksonville, Missouri with full military honors. In accordance with his wishes, a private family graveside memorial will occur at a later date.