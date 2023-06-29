Donald Henry Cameron, lovingly known as “Papa”, passed away on June 24, 2023, in Columbia, Missouri, leaving behind a legacy of love, cherished memories, and his passion for life.

He was born on Sunday, November 6th, 1955, in Kingsville, Texas, and was the husband of Debra Cameron. Don and Deb shared three children together, Joel, Kaitlyn and Ashley. His only greater joy besides his own children were his grandchildren Hunter, Scarlet, Kimberly, Ewan and Emerson. He joins his father, Euey, his mother, Sue, and siblings, Pamela Cameron, Susan Siemer, and Robert Cameron Key in heaven and is survived by his brother Rick Woody of Midland, Texas.