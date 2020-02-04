Donald James Cramer Jr., 62, of Queen City passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. He was born Feb. 8, 1957, in Lompoc, California, the son of Donald Sr. and Gloria (Hamon) Cramer. Cremation arrangements by Columbia Cremation Care Center.
