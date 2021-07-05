Donald L. Farris, 89, of Boonville passed away on July 4, 2021.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Walnut Grove Cemetery, Boonville.
Donald was born April 23, 1932, in Boonville, the son of Hargrove and Eulah Honerbrink Farris and they preceded him in death. He was a 1949 graduate of Boonville High School.
On December 16, 1951, he married Betty Jean Prewitt in Boonville and they enjoyed 66 years of marriage. Donald’s passion was farming and raising cattle and he was very proud of the fact that his herd was renowned for repeatedly producing twin calves. He was a huge St. Louis Cardinals and MU Tiger Basketball fan.
He enjoyed family gatherings and playing baseball after the meal. He also enjoyed taking his sons fishing in the creek and river. He loved his chickens, cats and mushroom hunting. He always had a large garden, raising an abundance of vegetables.
He is survived by his three children, Gary L. Farris (Carolyn) and Danny W. Farris (Susan) all of Boonville, and Donna J. Farris of Columbia; brother, Jim Farris (Sonya) of Boonville; sister, Janet Belk of Fayetteville, North Carolina; two step grandchildren, Daniel Viertel and Brian Viertel (Candace) and three step great-grandchildren, Cole, Kayleigh and Elizabelle; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Earl and Kenneth, and a sister, Barbara Knight.
Memorials are suggested to the Boonville High School Alumni Association, c/o Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave., Columbia, MO 65202
