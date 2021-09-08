Donald L. Schmidt, 89, a life-long resident of Columbia, MO passed away Friday, September 3, 2021.
Donald was born September 17, 1931, to William and Minnie (Capp) Schmidt. He was united in marriage to Mary Lee on October 1, 1950, and they had two sons.
Donald worked as a building contractor for many years, earning a reputation for outstanding quality as the owner of Schmidt Custom Homes. His greatest pride were his grandchildren, and he was an avid Mizzou and St. Louis Cardinal fan.
He is survived by his sons, his grandchildren, and his great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his two beloved dogs, Duke and Lexi.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, his four brothers, and his seven sisters.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Central Missouri Humane Society, 616 Big Bear Blvd, Columbia, MO 65202
