Dr. Donald Silver was born October 19, 1929 to Herman and Cecilia Silver in New York, N.Y. The family moved to Ware Shoals, S.C. in 1933, and then later to Spartanburg, S. C. where he graduated from high school in 1946.
Dr. Silver received a Bachelor of Arts degree and membership in Phi Beta Kappa from Duke University in 1950, and received his M.D. degree from Duke University School of Medicine in 1955. As a medical student, he was awarded membership in Alpha Omega Alpha in his third year. In his fourth year he received the Borden Award, the Merck Award, and the Saunders Award.
He completed his internship in Pediatrics at Duke Hospital in 1956, and, as part of the Berry plan, he served the next two years in the service at Davis Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, A.Z. It was in Tucson that he met his wife of 62 years Helen Harnden.
Dr. Silver entered Duke’s surgical program as an Assistant Resident in General and Thoracic Surgery from 1958-1963. He joined the faculty as an Assistant Professor of Surgery in 1964. In 1966, he became Associate Professor of Surgery and Director of the Surgical Vascular Clinic. From 1964 to 1975 he was co-Director with Dr. William G. Anlyan of the Thromboembolic Unit at Duke University Medical Center. Dr. Silver was known throughout his career for his research and studies of Heparin-Induced Thrombocytopenia (HIT.)
In 1975 he was named the W. Alton Jones Distinguished Professor and Chairman of the Department of Surgery at the University of Missouri Medical Center in Columbia, Missouri, and Surgeon in Chief of University Hospital and Clinics.
Upon his retirement in 1998, Dr. Silver was given the distinction of being named the W. Alton Jones Distinguished Professor and Chairman Emeritus. Dr. Silver continued to serve in various administrative capacities through 2004.
He was honored by the Department of Surgery with the dedication of the Donald Silver Rare Book Room in the J. Otto Lottes Health Sciences Library at the University of Missouri. An item is given Rare Book Room status and retained in the library if the item affords a needed perspective on early developments in the field of medicine. The room also displays a small collection of antique surgical instruments.
Dr. Silver throughout his career valued the time he spent teaching medical students and residents. He was given a Golden Apple Award by medical students to the Best Clinical Teacher in 1971 while at Duke, and was given the Golden Apple Award four more times in 1976, 1977, 1978 and 1995 while at UMC.
Dr. Silver is survived by his wife of 62 years Helen Harnden, and four children: Elizabeth and her husband Jim Smith of Norfolk, VA, and grandchildren Ann Tyler and Sarah; Don and his wife Jenny of Taipei, Taiwan; Stephanie and her husband Dave Rich of St. Louis, MO, and grandchildren Parker and Cameron; and William and his wife Kim of Chapel Hill, NC, and grandchildren Jake, Luke and Kate.
A service for the family will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation.