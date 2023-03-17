Donald Dee Waller, age 89, of Columbia, formerly of Laddonia, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023 at Boone Hospital Center. He was born on December 10, 1933 in Laddonia, Missouri to the late Roy and Elsie (Shugart) Waller.

Friends will be received from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service with a Funeral Service to follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment of ashes will follow at a later date.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you