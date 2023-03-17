Donald Dee Waller, age 89, of Columbia, formerly of Laddonia, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023 at Boone Hospital Center. He was born on December 10, 1933 in Laddonia, Missouri to the late Roy and Elsie (Shugart) Waller.
Friends will be received from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service with a Funeral Service to follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment of ashes will follow at a later date.
Don graduated from Wellsville High School. He served his country in the Navy where he was a corpsmen, working at Camp Lejeune hospital in the pediatrics department.
He married Dolores Johnsten in Laddonia, Missouri on December 24, 1954 and they were married 62 years until her passing in 2016.
Donald worked in Carpentry until he moved to Columbia, where he worked at the Physical Plant at the University of Missouri. He then became the locksmith for the University and then for the University of Missouri Hospital for the remainder of his career.
Donald was a friendly, outgoing jokester that liked everyone he met. He took pride in his meticulous care of his yard and caring for “his birds”, spoiling them with food, heated baths, etc.
Don is survived by his children: Pam Waller of Columbia, Tim (Angela) Waller of Hallsville, and Mark (Faith) Waller of Warrenton; grandchildren: Brittany (Andrew) Lynch, Zachary (Kathy) Waller, and Ian Waller; sister Ruth Ann(Steve) Dunn of Wildwood, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife Dolores.
Memorials in his honor may be made to the Central Missouri Honor Flight, 1400 Forum Blvd. Suite 7A, Box 334, Columbia, Missouri 65203
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com
Parker-Millard Funeral Service