Donna Marie Cooper, 69, of Columbia passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021, at University of Missouri Hospital & Clinics in Columbia. Donna was born September 3, 1951, in Columbia, Missouri, a daughter of Frank Enyart and Billie Sue Cooper. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, February 1, 2021, at Parker-Millard Funeral Services, 12 E. Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; 573-449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.

