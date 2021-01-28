Donna Marie Cooper, 69, of Columbia passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021, at University of Missouri Hospital & Clinics in Columbia. Donna was born September 3, 1951, in Columbia, Missouri, a daughter of Frank Enyart and Billie Sue Cooper. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, February 1, 2021, at Parker-Millard Funeral Services, 12 E. Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; 573-449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.
Types of obituaries
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries — family obituaries and life stories.
A family obituary is the version submitted by a funeral home or family. Please see the submission form for details on cost and deadlines. Family obituaries
A life story is a closer look at a person's life and involves a reporter contacting family and friends. Life stories are based on newsworthiness and consent of the family. Life stories.