Dora Lee Gardner Carter, 83, of St. Louis Park, MN, went to be with her Lord on January 11th, 2022, at her home.
Memorial services will be held on Friday January 28th, 2022, at Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church 2600 E 38th street Minneapolis MN 55406 at 1 pm.{/span}
On March 23, 1939, God blessed the union of John F. Gardner II and Vernice (Martin) Gardner with a baby girl, Dora Lee Gardner Carter, in Columbia, MO. She died on January 11th, 2022.
She attended and graduated from Frederick Douglass High School in the spring of 1956. On September 20,1957, she married Charles H. Carter.
Dora graduated from Automation Institute of America KC MO in 1962 and completed many courses at Metropolitan Community College—Penn Valley to advance to Director of Food Service with the company ARA, working as a District Troubleshooter traveling within a 4 state radius. In 1989 she stopped traveling and settled down in Minneapolis.
Dora accepted Christ at an early age and always located a church she could attend wherever she went. When she settled in Minneapolis she found and joined Sabachthani church now called Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church there she became a member of the Senior Choir and travel coordinator. Dora became a mother of the church in 2019.
She is preceded in death by parents, stepfather Nathan William SR, maternal grandparents Henry & Bertha Martin.
She is survived by 2 daughters Chandra Carter Mialor of Plymouth, MN, and Alecia (Antong) Maifadi of Johannesburg, South Africa. Grandchildren, Tierney Carter Brown of Plymouth, MN, Motheo Nkadimeng and Khotso Nkadimeng of Johannesburg, South Africa. 3 Brothers John F Gardner Jr, Nathan R Williams Jr and Wallace Gardner of Columbia MO. Sister Marjorie Williams of Kansas City, MO. One Aunt Shirley Kelly of Columbia, MO, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and best friends Jennie Johnson, Kay Smith, Violet Carter & Loretta.