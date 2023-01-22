Dorina Kosztin, beloved wife, mother, friend and educator, passed away on January 5, 2023. She is survived by her mother Maria Bolfa, husband Ioan Kosztin, daughter Timi Kosztin and son-in-law Kyle Verdone.
Dorina was born in Ocna Mures, Romania, on May 29 1962, to parents Maria and Silvestru Bolfa. After completing her primary and secondary school education in her home town Dej, in 1985 she obtained a BS degree in Physics from Babeș-Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca, Romania. In the same year, Dorina married her husband, Ioan. For 6 years she taught physics for middle school students at General School nr 14, in Oradea, Romania, until she left to join the physics graduate program at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign where she earned her PhD in 1998. In 2001 Dr. Kosztin joined the faculty in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Missouri, where she worked until her untimely passing. She was a beloved colleague and a widely admired educator who impacted the lives of many thousands of students. She received many awards in recognition of her accomplishments.