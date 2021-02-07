Doris May Phifer, age 93, of Columbia, Missouri, passed away on Jan. 29, 2021, at Lenoir Woods Senior Living in Columbia. She was born in Rushville, Illinois, to Meredith Russell Harper May and Jane Kennedy May. Doris grew up in the Chicago area and attended Stephens College before graduating from the University of Missouri. In 1947, she married Bryan Phifer, who preceded her in death in 2018.
Working for many years as an elementary school teacher at Parkade School in Columbia provided great joy for Doris. She also loved teaching Sunday School at Memorial Baptist Church.
Doris had an active curiosity about everything that endured her whole lifetime. She was engaged and engaging; she was interested in people, politics, and the structure of the world and universe. While in assisted living she encouraged and tutored her caregivers who were also students. She gave advice, sought and unsought, on planning for retirement.
When Doris was younger, she and her husband Bryan sponsored refugee families three different times, inviting them to live in their home as they became acclimated to life in the U.S. Their home was a place of hospitality for dozens of people from all over the world for many years.
Doris lived her faith daily, taking seriously the two major tenets of her tradition. She loved God and her neighbor. The best tribute those of us who loved Doris can give her is to look for those who are in need and to move toward that person with commitment and care.
She was interested in the lives of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She advocated for children who are part of especially vulnerable communities. One of her last outings before the pandemic was to advocate in the Missouri State Capitol for trans children.
Doris is survived by her daughters Carolyn (Mark) Goodman and Barbara (Thomas Sanders) Phifer; son Stephen (Patricia) Phifer; grandchildren Nicholas (Katherine) and John Goodman; Sarah, Benjamin, and Daniel Swofford; and Kristi (Carl) Phifer-Perez and Eric Phifer. She is also survived by step-grandchildren LeeAnn (Mike) and Jonathan Sanders and numerous great-grandchildren.