Doris O. (Ohmer) Callahan, 94, fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church, died Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in St. Louis.
She was born June 3, 1926, to Charles F. Ohmer and Emma (Blanckaert) Ohmer.
Doris was married for 58 years to George G. Callahan, who preceded her in death.
Doris and George were lifelong members of Our Lady of Sorrows parish, class of 1939. Doris volunteered in numerous parish activities, including George’s Dogs at the parish picnic, the Woman’s Guild, fish fries and the over-50 club.
She was also involved in both the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, the Southside Lionettes Club and the Police Community Relations Committee.
Doris graduated from St. Elizabeth High School and Miss Hickey’s Business School.
Doris served many years as an election judge and worked for more than 30 years as a saleswoman in the Famous Barr-Southtown and Macy’s-Galleria china departments.
She is the beloved mother of Richard (Mary), Peggy, Daniel (Molly), Douglas (Sue) and Pamela (Debi); sister to Charles Ohmer (Marcie, deceased); beloved mother-in-law to Ceil; proud grandmother to Maureen (Matt) Gibel, Jerry (Erin) and Mary Kay (Frank) Parini, Timothy (Dawn), Michael and Erin (Jeremy) Reichardt, Daniel II (Brandi) and Caitlin (Jason) Gondek and Kevin, Peter (Kristin), Sean and Megan (Collin) Fisher; and great-grandmother to 18. She was also a sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Visitation will be Jan. 8 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., prior to 11:30 a.m. Mass at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 5020 Rhodes Ave., St. Louis.
There will be a private burial at Jefferson Barracks Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church or a charity of your choice.