Dorothy Etta Thomas Pace Nichols of Columbia, passed away peacefully at Boone Hospital Center on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. She was 102.
Visitation will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 31, 2018, at Memorial Funeral Home with funeral services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Dorothy was born on May 17, 1915, in Englewood, Missouri, to Proctor and Ella (Pitts) Pace. Being the first girl of seven siblings, Dorothy was expected to help her mother cook, do chores and watch the younger ones from a very young age. She grew up in the Ashland/Englewood area.
On May 16, 1936, she married the love of her life, Glynn Nichols, who preceded her in death in 1970. Together they owned and operated several neighborhood grocery stores in Columbia from the 1940s to the 1970s. She also worked part-time at Jesse Hall at the University in her later years.
Dorothy always enjoyed working in her yard, planting flowers and playing bridge with different groups of her friends. She also treasured her time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Dorothy is survived by one son, Ed Nichols; her grandsons, Scott Nichols, Derek Nichols; a granddaughter, Sarah Schupp; three great-grandchildren, Caleb Nichols, Emily Nichols and Tanner Schupp; three sisters, Ella Mae Glascock and Pauline White both of Ashland, Roberta Gardner of Columbia; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glynn; one son, Doug; two brothers, M. D. Pace, Lahman Pace and one sister, Della Faye Pauley.