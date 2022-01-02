Dorothy Jean Hickam, 83, of Columbia, passed away at her home on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 surrounded by her family. Vis: 11-12, Funeral Service 12 pm, Friday, January 7, 2022, Parker-Millard Funeral Service. Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery
Dorothy Hickam, Feb. 18, 1938 — Dec. 28, 2021
- Submitted by Funeral Home
-
-
Types of obituaries
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries — family obituaries and life stories.
A family obituary is the version submitted by a funeral home or family. Please see the submission form for details on cost and deadlines. Family obituaries
A life story is a closer look at a person's life and involves a reporter contacting family and friends. Life stories are based on newsworthiness and consent of the family. Life stories.