Dorothy Mae Dougherty, 95, of Fayette passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus early Friday morning Dec. 11, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.
Born one of 13 children, of Bevie Casper (B.C.) and Laura Hickman Gray on Sept. 18, 1925 in Bowling Green, Dorothy married the love of her life, James William (J.W.) Dougherty, on Sept. 8, 1951. They were happily married 29 years until his passing in 1980. Dorothy worked alongside J.W. as a farm wife and mother, raising and caring for her family. She was later employed with Keller Memorial Hospital in Fayette for 20 years. After being widowed, eventually Dorothy and her sister Helen made their home together, and were later joined by their sister Hazel, looking out for each other and for their friends in Fayette.
Dorothy Mae excelled in the kitchen, and loved demonstrating her love for her family and friends through her cooking. Other favorite activities included spending time with and loving her family, putting together jigsaw puzzles, playing cards and watching game shows. Dorothy was a member of Hillside Baptist Church in Fayette.
Her legacy continues through her two daughters: Sharon Tippett and husband Allen of Kingdom City; and Cindy Beasley and friend Mike Yates of Columbia; three grandchildren: Andrea Pennell, Jay Tippett and Tyler Beasley; and seven great grandchildren: Mikayla, Kyle, Kendra, Jozy, Dezmond, Ashton and Andrew. Also cherishing her memory are two sisters: Gladys Wiesehan of Granite City, Illinois and Nellie Wiesehan of Florissant.
In addition to her husband and parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by four brothers: Mitchell, Jack, Bevie and Richard Gray; and by six sisters: Opal Lee Gray, Mary Sires, Hazel Kerr, Helen Gray, Gertrude Ware and Sarah Wurtz.
Dorothy’s life will be honored with a private family service at Carr-Yager Funeral Home in Fayette on Sunday, Dec. 13, with The Rev. Allen Tippett officiating. Burial will follow at the Fayette City Cemetery. Dorothy’s family would appreciate cards containing favorite stories and memories and/or memorial contributions to Hometown Homecare or Hillside Baptist Church, both of Fayette, to be sent to Carr-Yager Funeral Home, P.O. Box 210, Fayette, Missouri 65248.
The service will be available for viewing on the funeral home’s website www.carryager.com. Condolences may be shared at www.carryager.com.