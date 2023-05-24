Dorothy Puidk, age 83, of Columbia, Missouri, passed away on May 18, 2023, at Columbia Manor. She was born on August 7, 1939, in Wayne County, Tennessee; the daughter of Ottie Tharpe and Bessie Frank Tharpe. She was united in marriage to Michael Puidk on August 12, 1978, in Hohenwald, TN.

Dorothy graduated high school in 1957 and received her degree as a Registered Nurse (RN) from St. Thomas School of Nursing in Nashville. She began a long career in nursing, which included service as a proud member of the Tennessee Air National Guard and 13 years at the University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics, before retiring in 2000.