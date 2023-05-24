Dorothy Puidk, age 83, of Columbia, Missouri, passed away on May 18, 2023, at Columbia Manor. She was born on August 7, 1939, in Wayne County, Tennessee; the daughter of Ottie Tharpe and Bessie Frank Tharpe. She was united in marriage to Michael Puidk on August 12, 1978, in Hohenwald, TN.
Dorothy graduated high school in 1957 and received her degree as a Registered Nurse (RN) from St. Thomas School of Nursing in Nashville. She began a long career in nursing, which included service as a proud member of the Tennessee Air National Guard and 13 years at the University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics, before retiring in 2000.
She loved sports, especially her Tennessee Volunteers and the St. Louis Cardinals, and impressed many with her robust sports knowledge. She also enjoyed hymns, traveling (especially to Hawaii), shopping, pizza, cats, and spending time with her family. She had a very special place in her heart for her church and her faith.
Dorothy is survived by her loving husband, Michael Puidk of Columbia; her daughters, Jessica Puidk of Columbia, Sarah Puidk of Columbia, Courtney Puidk of Washington DC, Rachel Holzman and husband Mike of Denver, CO who are expecting her first grandchild in July; Sister-in-law, Paula Tharpe and niece and nephew Jenny Smith and Jeremy Tharpe. Dorothy was preceded by her parents, one brother Paul Tharpe, and nephew Jason Tharpe.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, June 9th, at the Community United Methodist Church in Columbia with a visitation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Rainbow Network at www.rainbownetwork.org.
