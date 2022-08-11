Dorothy Shedd Brooks died August 9, 2023, at Lenoir Woods in Columbia. She was 99.

Mrs. Brooks was born Oct. 11, 1922, in Atlanta to Robert Rabb Shedd and Lucille Elizabeth Dobbs Shedd. The family soon moved to Chattanooga, Tenn., where she spent most of her early life and graduated from Chattanooga Central High School.

