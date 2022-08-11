Dorothy Shedd Brooks died August 9, 2022, at Lenoir Woods in Columbia. She was 99.
Mrs. Brooks was born Oct. 11, 1922, in Atlanta to Robert Rabb Shedd and Lucille Elizabeth Dobbs Shedd.
The family soon moved to Chattanooga, Tenn., where she spent most of her early life and graduated from Chattanooga Central High School.
She first married Vernon Clement Kelley Jr. in 1941, and in 1945 she gave birth to Vernon Clement Kelley III. She was divorced in 1945 and married John Henry Brooks of Chattanooga in 1950.
Following that marriage, Brooks adopted her son, and the name of Vernon III was changed to Brian Shedd Brooks. She gave birth to a second son, Wesley Stephen Brooks, in December 1951.
Both her husbands were World War II veterans. Kelley served stateside, while Brooks became an A-36 dive-bomber pilot and flew 62 combat missions. He was in the first flight of planes to support the invasion of Italy at Salerno.
He and his fellow pilots kept three German divisions pinned up in the mountains and prevented them from reinforcing the beachhead. That earned him the first of four Air Medals.
Mrs. Brooks attended the University of Tennessee for two years, where she joined Phi Mu Fraternity and was a member of the Volettes dance team, which performed at sporting events.
She quit school to work for American Lava Corp., a defense contractor, in Chattanooga during World War II.
Mrs. Brooks later worked for Nieman-Marcus in Fort Worth, Texas, and won the Golden Stallion Award as one of the company’s top salesclerks.
She is survived by Brian Brooks of Columbia and his wife, Anne; three grandsons, Jeff Brooks of Perth, Australia, Kevin Brooks of Kansas City and Wesley Benjamin of Memphis, Tenn.; one granddaughter, Elizabeth Brooks of Knoxville, Tenn., and nine great-grandchildren.
A son, Wesley Brooks, died in 2018. Both of her husbands, a sister and brother also died earlier.
She was the last survivor of her generation in the Brooks and Shedd families.
Mrs. Brooks was a member of Rocky Hill Baptist Church in Knoxville and was baptized into the Christian faith in 1935.
There will be no services in Columbia but a graveside service at Greenwood Cemetery in Chattanooga conducted by her nephew, Frank Brooks, at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 15, 2022.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Rocky Hill Baptist Church, 7409 S. Northshore Drive, Knoxville, TN 37919.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153.
Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.
