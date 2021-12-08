Dorothy (Dottie) Louise Stoerker-Peters (nee’) Gabler entered into eternal rest on November 27, 2021. She was 96.
Dorothy was born on November 7, 1925, Talmage Nebraska, the daughter of Reverend Theophil Gabler and Hilda (nee’ Hoelscher). She attended Elmhurst College in Illinois where she met and later married Lewis Stoerker on September 8, 1945.
Dorothy and Lewis, along with their three children moved to Columbia, MO, in 1959. They were active in many groups such as the Optimists’ Club, TPA, and Mizzou Alumni. Following the tragic death of their daughter, Carol, in 1961, Lew began work on establishing a park in her memory. That dream became a reality and is currently known as Rock Bridge Memorial State Pak. After Lew’s passing, Dottie carried her husband’s torch and legacy in the “Friends of Rock Bridge” group and poured her passion into pursuing further developments for the park. Through one of her groups, she met her second husband, Elroy (Pete) Peters.
She avidly loved theatre, dance, music, art, and at one time, was an accomplished synchronized swimmer. She was a member and deacon of the First Presbyterian Church of Columbia and sang in the choir.
Mostly, she loved her family, neighbors, and friends and was always there for them with a comforting word and steady hand.
Preceding her in death are her parents; her sister, Marion Hanscom; husband, Lewis Stoerker; husband Elroy Peters; daughter, Carol; and son, Burton.
Surviving are her youngest son, David, of Columbia and his wife Cathy Olten; daughter-in-law, Cynthia Stoerker of Tennessee; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and many close friends. Dorothy will always be remembered for her kind heart and indomitable spirit.
On Friday, December 10, 2021, a visitation will be held 11:00 av.m. 1:00 p.m. at Parker-Millard Funeral Services, with graveside services to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery with the Reverend Marvin Lindsay presiding. The family respectfully request that guests wear masks at the visitation.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Friends of Rock Bridge, P.O. Box 7642, Columbia MO 65205.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.