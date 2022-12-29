Dorsey Rudolph Martin, age 97, of Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Boone Hospital. He was born in Boone County on November 21, 1925, the son of the late Lloyd A. and Georgia (Coonce) Martin.

A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service. A private burial will be held for the family.

