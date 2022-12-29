Dorsey Rudolph Martin, age 97, of Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Boone Hospital. He was born in Boone County on November 21, 1925, the son of the late Lloyd A. and Georgia (Coonce) Martin.
A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service. A private burial will be held for the family.
Dorsey was a farmer all of his life. In his retirement years he built his own cabin from timber on his farm. He enjoyed working in his woodshop and watching the wildlife on the farm where he still lived.
Dorsey is survived by his son Stephen Martin (Terri); daughter Kay (Bill) Beissenherz; grandchildren: John Hargis, Elizabeth Mottaz, Brian Mottaz, Stephanie Vens, Kyle Martin, Christopher Martin; 12 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Diana Groshong (Kee); son-in-law Fred Mottaz; long-time friends Dianne Brooks and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd Austin Martin and Georgia (Coonce) Martin, wife Betty Geraldine (Gerry) Reese Martin, daughter Ellen Mottaz, grandson Russell Hargis.
Memorial donations may be made to Coyote Hill Children’s Home, Food Bank for Central & Northeast MO or others.
