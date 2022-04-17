Doug Adair, 87, of Columbia, MO, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 11, 2022, with his family at his side. On September 29, 1934, Doug was born in Odessa, Missouri, to his parents, Gladys and Youree Adair. Doug was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many.
As a child, Doug enjoyed playing football. He was very loyal rooting for all Missouri sports teams, but was a consistent, dedicated fan of the Missouri Tigers. Doug served in the Army after receiving his Business Degree from the University of Missouri in 1957, where he was a member of the Kappa Alpha (KA) fraternity. After serving in the Army, he started his successful career with Aetna Insurance and remained there until his retirement at age 59. Each promotion brought him to a new city. From college to retirement, he easily made lifetime loyal friends. His memories will be with them forever.
Doug married the love of his life, Kathy, in 1976. Together they created many cherished memories with family and on sailing trips with friends in the Caribbean and the Sea of Cortez. He appreciated sporty automobiles and took pleasure cruising around on road trips in his “cool” cars. While settled at home, Doug enjoyed playing tennis and cheering for the Mizzou Tigers. Doug will always be remembered for his quick wit, love for fun, laughs, and thirst for a good IPA beer.
After retirement, Doug moved to the Lake of the Ozarks and enjoyed the lake life until he wanted to be closer to his second love, the Missouri Tigers. In 2003, Doug and Kathy moved to Columbia, Missouri, to become more involved in Missouri athletics and clubs, where he again made more lifetime and loyal friends.
Doug was preceded in death by his Father and Mother, his Uncle Chick and Aunt Janice McDowell, sister-in-law, Linda Brunner, daughter-in-law, Misob Adair.
Doug is survived by his wife, Kathy Adair, son, Brian Adair, daughter: Deb Adair Lopez (Al), daughter, Karen Shafer (John), daughter, Kim Schellenberger (Kurt) and his grandchildren: Erin Adair, Erika Adair, Bane Shafer, and Ryan Shafer.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made in the name of Doug to University of Missouri Tigers Tennis Aces (MUTigers.com), The V Foundation For Cancer Research, or Kindred Grace Hospice Foundation.
Friends will be received on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. — 11:30 a.m. at Parker-Millard Funeral Services and Crematory. A graveside service will be held at the Odessa Cemetery in Odessa, Missouri at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. A gathering of friends and family will be held at Adair’s home at 5 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.