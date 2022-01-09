Douglas Edward Brooks, of Columbia, MO, tragically lost his life Wednesday in a motor vehicle accident. He was 48 years old.
Doug was born to Patricia Ann (McVicker) and Charles Stephen Brooks on the island of Bermuda, where his father was stationed with the US Navy. Doug was a graduate of Rock Bridge High School and Southwest Missouri State University. Those who were fortunate enough to know Doug knew him for his humor, love of family, loyalty to friends, and cheerful support of the St. Louis Cardinals and Mizzou Athletics.
He is survived by his mother, and her husband, David Martin; his younger brothers, Jeffrey Brooks (Kelly), of Albuquerque, NM, and Patrick Brooks (Emily), of San Antonio, TX; aunt Jane Siria (Jeff), of Chesterfield, MO; three nieces and two nephews; extended family; and his girlfriend, Mindy Northrup. Doug is preceded in death by his father; grandparents John W. and Letitia M. (McCulloch) McVicker, and grandparents Charles A. and Wilma A. (Patton) Brooks.
Though he is sorely missed, his family wishes to honor Doug’s joyful demeanor, and celebrate his life. A service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, January 10, 2022 at the Missouri United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations to Missouri United Methodist Church, Humane Society of Central Missouri, or the charity of choice are encouraged.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.