Douglas Edward Simmons Jr. “Tiger”, age 58, of Columbia, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at the University of Missouri. He was born on March 5, 1964, in Madison, Wisconsin, the son of Douglas and Johnetta (Poole) Simmons, Sr.
Douglas graduated from East High School in Madison, Wisconsin. He also attended college and technical school after high school. Douglas worked for the City of Columbia, Parks and Recreation. He also owned his own Lawncare business.
Douglas enjoyed fishing, camping, watching sports, arguing politics, road trips, eating good food, and movies. He was a strong-willed fighter who never complained and did so many things for others. He was tough and stubborn through his illness, but persevered and inspired others.
Douglas is survived by his parents, Douglas and Johnetta Simmons, Sr. of Columbia; daughter, Brianna Simmons of Columbia; brothers: Darrell (Courtney) Simmons of Columbia, and Glen Benderman of Nashville, TN. He was dearly loved and respected by his uncles and aunts, many cousins, nieces and nephews, and cherished friends.
A Celebration of his life will be held in the Spring in Columbia, Missouri and Madison, Wisconsin.
Memorials may be made in his memory to the Dialysis Clinic, Inc. 3300 Lemone Industrial Blvd., Columbia, MO 65201.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153.