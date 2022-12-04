Douglas Edward Simmons Jr. “Tiger”, age 58, of Columbia, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at the University of Missouri. He was born on March 5, 1964, in Madison, Wisconsin, the son of Douglas and Johnetta (Poole) Simmons, Sr.

Douglas graduated from East High School in Madison, Wisconsin. He also attended college and technical school after high school. Douglas worked for the City of Columbia, Parks and Recreation. He also owned his own Lawncare business.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you