Doyle V. Moore, 91 years young, earned his angel wings Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at the Harry S. Truman Veterans Memorial Hospital in Columbia, Missouri surrounded by his loving family.
Born Oct. 16, 1928, at his home on the Moore Century Farm, established in 1852 in rural Coatsville, Missouri, in Putnam County, Doyle V. Moore was the son of Fred and Ima (Meyers) Moore. He was a man of the greatest generation — God, family, and country! Doyle attended the one room Beatty School north of Livonia until 8th grade. He graduated from Livonia High School at the age of 15. After graduation, he wired the area’s rural houses when the REC Electric Company came to the area. He attended Veterinary College at Kirksville, Missouri until he signed up for the war. He later attended Farm School in Centerville, Iowa.
PV2 Private Doyle V. Moore served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict from 1951 to 1953. He was a rifleman in the 27th Infantry Regiment APO 25th. He was proud to be a 27th Wolfhound. He was wounded in action in the Mung Dun Nee Valley on June 1, 1952, and honorably discharged after spending over a year in hospitals in Japan and others across the U.S. He received the Korean Service Medal, 2 Bronze Campaign Stars, a Combat Infantry Badge, a UN Service Medal, and a Purple Heart. He hitchhiked home in 1953 with an arm cast and cane after a lengthy stay in the U.S. Army Hospital in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, as a 100% disabled veteran.
He married Jean (Howard) Moore of Moulton, Iowa, on Jan. 23, 1954, after a whirlwind romance. Four children were born of the marriage: Donnell, Kathy, Sandy and Sam. Doyle lived on the family farm all but 16 years of his life, when they lived in Lancaster, Missouri. Doyle was a “jack of all trades”: farmer, veterinarian, carpenter, electrician, mechanic, etc. The local neighbors knew they could rely on Doyle and his barn to find any part they needed for a mechanical fix — if not he would “Doyle” something together. While in Lancaster, he worked for the Huntsman’s Implement, Kerby Electric and did carpentry work with Willard Johnson.
Doyle and Jean started their family on the Moore Farm and then moved to Lancaster in 1961. They moved back to the family farm in 1976 after his parents’ passing. The Moore Farm later qualified as a Missouri Century Farm for remaining in the family for over 100 years. It was established in 1852 and still remains in the family. Doyle raised cattle, hogs, chickens and several dogs; he also grew corn, beans and hay over the years. He was notorious for “inventing” or “Doyling it” with various items. The most talked about was his hay machine, a favorite family memory. Many days and fun times were spent on the hay machine with Mom and Kathy driving and Sandy and Sam stacking with Dad. Fun farm adventures were spent with neighbors including Lonnie and Judy Brown, Claetta and Wendell Ward, and Dick and Norma Bankes.
One of Doyle’s favorite pastimes was going to farm sales with Wendell and discussing farm issues on the porch. Doyle loved his family. He always had a smile on his face and enjoyed a good “tease” with friends and family. He especially enjoyed teasing his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Tractor rides with Papa were always a favorite. Making faces across the table while the grandchildren set in his old family highchair was another favorite. His “pointing stick” became a favorite over the past few years with Sam and Justin as he taught them the ways of the farm. Another one of his favorite pastimes was going to high school basketball games to eat pie, drink coffee and talk while Jean watched their four children play. Donnell and Kathy graduated from Schuyler County and Sandy and Sam graduated from Putnam County. His many famous “Doylisms” always got laughs — why do you have to wash a washcloth? The VA doctors told us years ago that Dad would never live to be an old man. On Dec. 18, 2015, Dad was transported by ambulance to the VA hospital after being on hospice at the farm for 6 months. The doctors told us he would not live to Christmas. His response the next 3 years, “they didn’t tell me what year.”
Doyle is survived by his devoted wife and personal nurse, Jean; children: Kathy and Jerry Miller of Columbia, Sandy Moore and fiancé, Ed Taaffe of Chesterfield, Missouri/Bradenton, Florida, Sam and Robyn Moore, of Hallsville, Missouri, and Donnell Moore; grandchildren: Justin and Kelly Miller of Columbia, Angie (Miller) and Jamie Ridge of Catlin, Illinois, Amanda (Moore) and Shane Vollmer of Papillion, Nebraska, Kylie Ellison of St. Charles, Missouri, Jaci Moore, of Hallsville, Missouri; great grandchildren: Carter and Ava Ridge, Sidney, Madilyn, and Logan Vollmer.
He was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Ima (Meyers) Moore and one of his many dogs, Woody.
A military memorial service will be held at the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans Hospital at a later date. Doyle requested no funeral services or visitation. His body will be cremated, and his ashes buried at a later date at the Hilltown Cemetery, west of Coatsville, Missouri. A Celebration of Life with full military honors will be held at the Moore Farm at a later date. Memorials can be made to the Grant Township Fire Protection Department (P.O. Box 43 Livonia, MO 63551) in honor of our “firebug” for the many trips they have made to the farm over the years. He always loved a good fire! A special thanks to their neighbors Michelle and Larry Pettingill and the many doctors and nurses (Iyabo and Vickie) at the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans Hospital Community Living Center — an outstanding group of professionals!! They gave us four more years with our beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend. Our guardian angel is now resting peacefully, pain-free for the first time in 67 years.
