Dr. Dorothy “Dottie” Llewellyn Rodgers passed away in her sleep at age 99. Born Dorothy Anne Llewellyn in Kashmir, India, she attended Woodstock School, Western College, West Virginia University (BA), and Washington University (MD). She founded and headed the student health gynecology clinic at UM-Columbia, where she was also an associate professor. She also taught at Stephens College. She volunteered at Planned Parenthood and at the Abuse, Assault and Rape Crisis Center.
Dottie was preceded in death by her parents, Eleanore and Frank Llewellyn; husband, Elrie Parker Rodgers; daughter, Ann Elizabeth Rodgers; life partners, Oliver Harwood and Richard Wilson; and sons-in-law, Dennis McGreer and Sean Strickland. She is survived by her remaining children: Susan (Michael, Dennis), Kathy, David (Carol), and Mary (Sean); her grandchildren: Sarah (Krista, Mary), Deborah (Andrés), Daniel (Kelsie), Iris, Titus, Hannah, and Lydia; and great grandchildren: Parker, Nicolai, Jackson, Alexis, Kai, and Remi. Dr. Rodgers believed in increasing educational and professional opportunities for women worldwide. She enjoyed gardening, reading, and traveling. Her body was donated for medical education. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to AAUW or Heifer International.