Dr. Gerald T. Brouder, 79 years of age of Columbia, Missouri, left his earthly home to be welcomed into his savior’s arms on June 22, 2022.
Visitation was held Monday, June 27, 2022 at Memorial Funeral Home. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with burial, with full military honors to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Jerry was born in Chicago, Illinois, on February 3rd, 1943 the son of James Brouder and Florence (Leonas) Brouder. Gerald “Jerry” Brouder graduated from Mayfield College in 1969 with an Associates Degree in arts/nursing.
He went on to the University of Illinois to obtain his Bachelors of Science and Masters of Science degrees in 1971 and 1972 respectively. Jerry and family then moved to pursue his Doctorate of Philosophy degree from the University of Texas, Austin, which he completed in 1978.
Jerry was united in marriage to Bonnie Brouder on October 29, 1966, and they were blessed to enjoy 56 years as husband and wife. Bonnie worked for 31 years as a registered nurse, which is also how they came to know each other, working together in surgical services when Jerry was a surgical technician. After Bonnie retired from nursing, she and Jerry worked very closely together in Jerry’s pursuit of advancing higher education.
Jerry dedicated his career path to both nursing and higher education. He worked at the University of Missouri-Columbia for 18 years where he served in many roles both within the nursing school as well as in administration.
In May of 1995, he transitioned to being the President of Columbia College, he served in this role for 18 years. The numbers of committees, board appointments, community affiliations, and student lives that were touched by the work of Jerry are innumerable and so many will be forever touched by the work of Jerry.
His family would like to thank all those that he worked with throughout his extensive and incredible career, we were all very blessed to have such close and incredible people in both Jerry’s life, as well as our entire family. His passion for education was far reaching and will forever be part of the Columbia community and beyond.
Jerry is survived by his wife Bonnie, his son Matt and daughter-in-law Pam. Daughters of Matt and Pam, granddaughters Sarah, who is married to Joe Grieme, Natalie and fiance Dominic Enriquez. He is also survived by son David and daughter-in-law Paulina. Children of David, grandchildren Michael, Andrew, and Allison. Children of Paulina, step grandchildren, Bella, and Lars. Son of Mike and Annalise Broughton, great grandson Finn. Sister Patty Doruff and brother-in-law Don, brother James Brouder and sister-in-law Carol.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to one of the following places that are near and dear to Jerry and Bonnie: Fr. Tolton Catholic High School by check via mail to 3351 E. Gans Road, Columbia, MO 65201 or by credit card by contacting the school’s Advancement Director at (573)445-770, ext. 1300 or to Columbia College via this link: https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/VauWCmZgv7hjA51gPfGt3us?domain=my.ccis.edu.
Online condolences may be made at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com