Dr. Jacqueline a.k.a. Jackie High-Pagni, Ph.Ed., 83, passed away on January 2, 2022.
Jackie entered her life’s journey on December 14, 1938, born in Chillicothe, IL to Helen (Tucker) High and Charles High who preceded her in death.
She is survived by her husband Ramone Gerald Pagni of Wisconsin, and resided with him in Rocheport, MO until her passing.
She is survived by her younger sisters Christine (Jim) Wright and Mame High. She is also survived by her five children Amy (Berto) Garcia, Sally (Michael) Fuglestad, Ginger (Michael) Acopiado, Katy (Jim) Sotos, and Michael (Nancy) Rohman; as well as her 15 grandchildren, Jen, Marc, Millie, Elisa, Jason, Randy, Ryan, Matt, Joey, Tommy, Christian, Danny, Jimmy, Brian, Danny and their spouses, and her seven great-grandchildren; as well as niece Melissa and nephews Don & Jon and their families.
Jackie was a tenacious pursuer of education, achieving her Bachelors of Psychology and Masters of Education from Bradley University in Peoria, IL while married, teaching and raising 5 children.
She taught in the Peoria County IL school system before moving to Rolling Meadows IL in 1975. She taught in the Cook & Lake County IL school systems until getting her Ph.Ed. at the age of 60 from Roosevelt University of Chicago.
Her dream of becoming a college professor was fulfilled in 1999 when she went to teach at Columbia University in Columbia, MO as an adjunct professor, and later as adjunct professor at Central Methodist University in Fayette, MO before retiring in 2021.
Jackie had a brilliant, indefatigable mind, and a fierce unconditional love for her family and those devoted and strong enough to walk life’s path with them.
Known for her inventive and creative teaching style, Jackie one the most beloved educators by students of all ages. She was taken from her family too soon, and will be missed so very much.
A private family service will be held for Dr. Jacqueline High-Pagni from 3pm until 4pm on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W, Columbia, MO 65202. 573-443-3173.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Heart Association in Jackie’s name. Notes to the family are welcome on the following website link: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/columbia-mo/Jacqueline-high-Pagni-10511199