Dr. James Brillhart, age 68, of Columbia, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 19, 2022, at his home. He was born in Fort Hood, Texas, the son of Colonel Allen T. Brillhart (US Army) and Lucy Brillhart.

With a father in the military, James called many places home. As a child he lived in Texas, Oklahoma, Virginia, Germany, and Arkansas. For college, James attended the University of Arkansas Fayetteville, graduating a year early with a B.S. in Physics to pursue a medical doctorate from University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. He completed his residency at Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana, specializing in Public Health and Preventative Medicine. While in residency, he also earned an M.S. in Public Health and Tropical Medicine from Tulane and completed seminary courses at New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you