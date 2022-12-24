Dr. James Brillhart, age 68, of Columbia, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 19, 2022, at his home. He was born in Fort Hood, Texas, the son of Colonel Allen T. Brillhart (US Army) and Lucy Brillhart.
With a father in the military, James called many places home. As a child he lived in Texas, Oklahoma, Virginia, Germany, and Arkansas. For college, James attended the University of Arkansas Fayetteville, graduating a year early with a B.S. in Physics to pursue a medical doctorate from University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. He completed his residency at Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana, specializing in Public Health and Preventative Medicine. While in residency, he also earned an M.S. in Public Health and Tropical Medicine from Tulane and completed seminary courses at New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary.
James met his wife Louise at the Baptist Student Union while in college. They married in 1981 and lived happily for 41 years. They had three children and six grandchildren.
James’s career took him and his family many places. As medical missionaries for nine years, they lived in Togo, West Africa, providing essential medical care for underserved areas and planting churches. He established the first maternity ward in the area and trained Togolese how to provide basic health care. In 1994 he was temporarily called to Uganda to set up medical care for Rwandan refugees fleeing civil unrest.
After returning to the US in 1995, James worked as an ER physician throughout Arkansas for three years while completing his second residency in Family Medicine at UAMS. A Fellowship opportunity with the University of Missouri brought him and his family to Columbia, where they settled. James worked as Director of Emergency Medicine at Columbia Regional Hospital before transitioning to work for hospitals across mid-Missouri. He retired from medicine in 2021.
James was passionate about serving others. He was a member, deacon, and trustee at Memorial Baptist Church. He served on the board of the Clara Mary Schaefer Foundation. He was also always ready for an adventure, big or small. He loved to hike and bike. He and his sons went on many camping trips with Boy Scouts. An avid sports fan, he enjoyed cheering on the MU Tigers and Cardinals. No home DIY project intimidated him, including a recent home remodel. He and Louise shared many adventures traveling the US and abroad.
James is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Donald Brillhart. He is survived by his wife, Louise; his sister Susan Taeger and her husband Dr. Ernst Taeger; his brother Dr. Allen T. Brillhart III and his wife Victoria; his special sister Phyllis Roberts and her husband Ron; his sister Sherry Joslin and her husband Brian; his daughter Rebekah Cooksey and her husband Brian and their three children Ethan, Ellie, and Liam; his son Matthew Brillhart and his wife BreAnna and their children Caroline and Theodore; his son John Brillhart and his wife Kathleen and their son Elijah.
Memorial contributions can be made in honor of James at either Clara Mary Schaeffer Foundation or Memorial Baptist Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.