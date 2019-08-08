Dr. Joseph Julius Bien, 84, of Columbia passed away on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at the Neighborhoods.

He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on May 22, 1936, to Joseph and Mary (Adams) Bien. He received his doctorate in philosophy from the University of Paris-Sorbonne. He was a professor at the University of Texas-Austin, and was a professor of philosophy at the University of Missouri from 1973 until 2015. He loved opera, classical music, collecting movies and records. He served as the course director of the International Society of Philosophy of Dubrovnik, Croatia.

He is survived by his wife, Francoise Bien of Columbia; a brother, Charles (Susan) Bien of Washington D.C.; and one niece, Sarah Bien. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary Bien.

A memorial service will by held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory. Memorial donation may be made to the Athenaeum of Cincinnati, Ohio, 6616 Beechmont Ave.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.