Dr. Joseph Julius Bien, 84, of Columbia passed away on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at the Neighborhoods.
He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on May 22, 1936, to Joseph and Mary (Adams) Bien. He received his doctorate in philosophy from the University of Paris-Sorbonne. He was a professor at the University of Texas-Austin, and was a professor of philosophy at the University of Missouri from 1973 until 2015. He loved opera, classical music, collecting movies and records. He served as the course director of the International Society of Philosophy of Dubrovnik, Croatia.
He is survived by his wife, Francoise Bien of Columbia; a brother, Charles (Susan) Bien of Washington D.C.; and one niece, Sarah Bien. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary Bien.
A memorial service will by held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory. Memorial donation may be made to the Athenaeum of Cincinnati, Ohio, 6616 Beechmont Ave.
