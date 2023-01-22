Dr. James Kimbal (Kim) Vincent, aged 71, passed away early on Christmas Day, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. He was born to Ruth Helen Slentz Vincent and Maurice Roy (Buddy) Vincent in Nevada, MO where he spent his youth graduating from Nevada High School in 1969. After attending College at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon, he returned to Missouri to marry his childhood sweetheart, Peggy McKee Vincent. He continued his undergraduate work at the University of Missouri, Columbia, while he and Peggy started their family, first with daughter Kathrine Sue and five years later with Jennifer Kristine. After graduating with a degree in microbiology, he became a research assistant and then completed the Physician’s Assistant Program at Stephens College.

The family moved to Snow Hill North Carolina where he worked as a National Health Service Core Scholar for two years providing health care for low-income families. He then enrolled in the University of North Carolina Medical School in Chapel Hill. Upon graduation, he returned to Columbia for his residency in internal medicine with a focus on oncology at the University of Missouri Medical School. It was during this time that he met and married his second wife, Linda Stohl Vincent.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you