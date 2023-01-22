Dr. James Kimbal (Kim) Vincent, aged 71, passed away early on Christmas Day, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. He was born to Ruth Helen Slentz Vincent and Maurice Roy (Buddy) Vincent in Nevada, MO where he spent his youth graduating from Nevada High School in 1969. After attending College at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon, he returned to Missouri to marry his childhood sweetheart, Peggy McKee Vincent. He continued his undergraduate work at the University of Missouri, Columbia, while he and Peggy started their family, first with daughter Kathrine Sue and five years later with Jennifer Kristine. After graduating with a degree in microbiology, he became a research assistant and then completed the Physician’s Assistant Program at Stephens College.
The family moved to Snow Hill North Carolina where he worked as a National Health Service Core Scholar for two years providing health care for low-income families. He then enrolled in the University of North Carolina Medical School in Chapel Hill. Upon graduation, he returned to Columbia for his residency in internal medicine with a focus on oncology at the University of Missouri Medical School. It was during this time that he met and married his second wife, Linda Stohl Vincent.
While in his residency and studying for his boards, he began night-lighting in emergency rooms in Columbia and later in St. Louis where fell so in love with emergency medicine that he continued its practice for the rest of his career. It was in a St. Louis emergency room that he met his third wife, Chris Vincent. They resided in St. Louis until, due to his severe asthma, he relocated to Arizona where he continued to practice emergency medicine on the night shift. He often worked in hospitals that served the poor and underprivilege. He continued his service to others through his work with Doctor’s without Borders making several trips to medical deprived areas in South and Central America. His love for his work was second only to his deep love for his family. He also treasured the time he spent mentoring young doctors, nurses and PA’s. He was most known as a kind and gentle man always there for anyone in need.
He is survived by his current and former wives, his daughters, Kathy Vincent and Jennifer Dye (Cameron), and his grandson Jacob Dye all of Durham, North Carolina. He is also survived by his sister, Pam Vincent Conway (John) of Columbia, MO and the son of his heart Luis Leyva Vincent (Elisa) of Avendale, AZ. His loss is felt by all who knew and loved him including his nephew, Casey Conway (Clare), of Nashville, TN, his niece, Susi Sperduto (David) and their daughter Anabella of New York, NY.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncle.