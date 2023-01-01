The youngest of eight siblings, Mehdi Farhangi was born in a tiny village in the Alborz Mountains of Iran in 1932. He grew up in Biblical conditions: no running water, electricity or roads to his beloved village of Artoon.

He could remember the first time he ever saw a car. In his telling, he had an idyllic childhood playing under the walnut trees and in the vineyards of Artoon. One of his great joys was visiting Artoon with his grandchildren for his 80th birthday, and showing them the hammam, walnut grove, old stables, vineyards and poplars his father planted 100 years ago.

