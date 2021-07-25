Dr. Michael John Polley of Columbia died on Saturday, July 17, at the age of 67.
He was born March 13, 1954, at the Naval Hospital Philadelphia, the son of Lyle and Margaret O’Neill Polley. He grew up in Wayne, PA. From the time he was old enough to carry a bag, he was a favorite golf caddy at the many country clubs in the Philadelphia area. With those earnings, he was able to complete a bachelor’s degree from St. Joseph’s University, Philadelphia; a master’s degree from Temple University, Philadelphia; and a master’s degree and doctorate from Washington State University, Pullman, WA – all in history.
Michael was his happiest in a classroom sharing his love of history with students at Washington State University, the Moore College of Art in Philadelphia and Columbia College, Columbia, MO. He joined the Columbia College faculty in 1990 and retired from there in December 2019 for health reasons. He was a frequent recipient of the Columbia College Outstanding Faculty Award, voted on by students.
In 1993 he met Mary Paulsell, and they married in 1994. Along with Mary, Michael is survived by his brother and sister-in-law Lyle and Pat Hoffman Polley of King of Prussia, PA; his sister Mary Margaret Kuhn of Cooperstown, NY; his brother John Patrick Polley of Beloit, WI; niece Katie Vasquez of Norristown, PA; niece and goddaughter Elizabeth Polley of Lafayette, LA; and Irma the beagle.
At Michael’s request, there will be no service. To remember Michael and his love of teaching, memorial gifts are suggested to the Jack and Polly Batterson Scholarship at Columbia College. To make a gift online, go to http://My.ccis.edu/polley, or you may mail a memorial to the Columbia College Office of Development, 1001 Rogers Street, Columbia, MO 65216.
