Dr. Stanley H. Bohon passed away on April 3, 2023. He was 100 years young.
Stanley was the third son born to Dr. Samuel B. Bohon and Ethel Bondurant Bohon, on July 10, 1922.
Stanley was a graduate of Kirksville Senior High in the Class of 1940 and attended KSTC, now Truman State University, from 1940-1943. While attending KSTC, he met the girl he had been praying for, Doris Pickens. Doris and Stan met in typing class and never looked back. Stan and Doris were married for 74 years. WWII was in full swing, so Stan joined the Army. He then went to UMKC Dental school where he graduated in 1946. Immediately after graduating, Stan was shipped off to Japan as a Captain in the Occupation Army. He served his country for two years as a Dentist in Japan. After serving his time in the Army, Stan returned to Kirksville, to practice Dentistry with his father, Dr. Samuel B. Bohon and his brother, Dr. Norton Bohon. He practiced Dentistry in Kirksville for over 40 years.
Stanley was a member of The First Presbyterian Church in Kirksville, Lion’s Club, Past Master of Masonic Lodge Adair No. 366 AF & AM, American Dental Association, Northeast Missouri Dental Society and a member of Sigma Tau Gamma. He loved collecting antique cars, with his 1915 Brass Model-T as his favorite antique car.
Stanley and Doris wintered in Ft. Myers, FI, for over 30 years. They loved escaping to the warmer weather and the grandkids loved to go visit them! Stanley loved life and did his best to make those around him smile and laugh. He was the epitome of a positive person with a positive attitude. He would say his greatest accomplishments were raising and educating his children. He was extremely proud of each one of his children and grandchildren.
Stanley is survived by his children; Dr. Richard (Betty) Bohon, Dr. Constance Bohon, Libby (Dr. Donald) Riley. Seven grandchildren; Miki (Dr. Eric) Bohon Uffman, Dr. Tiffany Bohon, Nate (Courtney) Bohon, Brooke (Jonathan)Riley Benson, Blair (Alexander)Riley Rael, Bayli (Skip)Riley Miller and Dr. Zack Weaver. Seven great grandchildren, with three more on the way and a sister-in-law, Dena Pickens Hamilton.
Stanley was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Doris Pickens Bohon, his brothers, Russell Bohon and Dr. Norton Bohon.
Visitation with the family will be Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 1:00-2:00 p.m., with the Funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at Davis- Playle- Hudson- Rimer Funeral Home. Burial will be in Maple Hills Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to The First Presbyterian Church, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com.