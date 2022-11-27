Dr. Syed Arshad Husain M.D., former Chief and Director of Training of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at the University of Missouri and the Senior Vice President/Medical Director of Psychiatry Services of Compass Health, died peacefully the morning of September 24th, 2022 at his home in Columbia, Missouri with his wife of over 50 years, Jennifer Devine Husain, at his side.

He was 84 years old. A titan in the field of Child Psychiatry and a foremost expert in Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Dr. Husain’s greatest impact was the result of his decades-long world-wide humanitarian work with children as they coped with the grief and trauma in the aftermath of the unimaginable destruction of both natural disasters and human created war zones.

