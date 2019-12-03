Dustin Gonnerman, 38, of Ashland passed away on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.
Celebration of Life Services will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 8 at Rejoice Free Will Baptist Church.
Dustin was born July 27, 1981, in Columbia, the son of John and Judy Foley Gonnerman, who survive him.
Dustin is also survived by his maternal grandfather, Harold Foley of Ashland; and his sister, Danielle Atterberry (Tim) of Kingdom City and their two children, Hadleigh and Breckan.