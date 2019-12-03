Dustin Gonnerman, 38, of Ashland passed away on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Celebration of Life Services will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 8 at Rejoice Free Will Baptist Church.

Dustin was born July 27, 1981, in Columbia, the son of John and Judy Foley Gonnerman, who survive him.

Dustin is also survived by his maternal grandfather, Harold Foley of Ashland; and his sister, Danielle Atterberry (Tim) of Kingdom City and their two children, Hadleigh and Breckan. Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.bachyager.com.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.