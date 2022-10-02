E. Joyce Schulte, 79, of Columbia, MO passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022 in Columbia. Per her wishes, she was cremated and inurned in Memorial Park Cemetery in Columbia.
Joyce was born December 20, 1942 in Fulton, MO to Herschel and Fern Black Houf. She worked many years as a counselor and educator. She earned an Associate Degree from William-Wood in June of 1963, then a Bachelor Degree from Mizzou in 1978. On March 20, 1963, she married David Lee Schulte in Columbia. She continued to further her education, earning both a Masters of Education then an Education Specialist each from Mizzou. She served as a counselor and psychologist specializing in grief management, and worked as a college educator for several institutions. She co-owned a restaurant, Kitchen Garden, which had multiple locations.
She served as a grant administrator for the TRiO program and was a political activist and congressional candidate. She was active in the Columbia Track Club, including participating in events and at one time holding a record in Women’s Speedwalking. Above all, she was a loving mother and devoted wife; caring for her husband as he passed from cancer shortly after their marriage. She chose to not remarry and raise her sons on her own. She was a dedicated friend and spent her life putting others before herself.
She is survived by her sons, Carl David (Cherie) Schulte of Germany and Dennis Lee (Ruth) Schulte of Reston, VA; grandchildren, Celia Grace Rhodes, Lily Marie Moore, & Leo Lloyd Sloan; a brother, Jimmy Houf, and several nieces and nephews and a loving extended family. She was preceded in death by her husband; a brother Glenn Houf; and sister, Hazel Jean.