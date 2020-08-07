Earl A. Cecil passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Columbia after a long battle with cancer. He was 88 years old.
Earl was born on Nixon Ridge, Marshall County, West Virginia, on June 11, 1932, but later moved with his parents to a farm on Taylors Ridge where he grew up and attended primary school for eight years at the Taylors Ridge School, a one room school house. Following elementary school, he attended Moundsville High School from which he graduated in 1950.
He then worked one year at the Triangle and Cable Company in Glendale, West Virginia, before enlisting in the United States Air Force where he spent the next four years. Following his stint in the Air Force, he enrolled in Potomac State College, Keyser, West Virginia, where he graduated with an Associate of Arts in 1958. He subsequently attended West Virginia University where he received Bachelor of Arts and Master of Science degrees in business administration in 1964.
While working on his master's degree he met his wife–to-be, the former Jean Sausen. Following completion of his master's degree, he moved to Bloomington, Indiana, with his new wife. He enrolled in a doctoral program at the University of Indiana where he received his doctorate in business management in 1967.
He then accepted a position in the Business School at MU. There he taught classes, did research in business management, and developed the Executive Development Program where he served as director for several years. He retired from the university in 1995.
His wife, Jean, of 57 years survives him as do two sons, Mark Cecil (52) of Columbia and Scott Cecil (49) of West Plains, Missouri. Both sons were born in Columbia. Earl and Jean have four grandchildren, Matthew and Michael Cecil of Columbia, and Taylor and Emily Cecil of West Plains. One brother, Blaine Cecil of Rockbridge Baths, Virginia, also survives him.
Earl always had a smile at the ready, and he was admired and loved by all who knew him. His many friends and family will miss him.
Please visit www.memorialfuneralhomecolumbia.com to leave condolences.