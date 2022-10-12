Edith Pugh Butzin, 79, of Centralia, MO passed away on October 9, 2022 at home with her loved ones and had been under the care of Missouri Cancer Associates.
Edith was born on the family farm in North Boone County on January 31, 1943 to Charles and Lois Pugh. She graduated from Harrisburg High School in 1961 where she was Homecoming Queen and played on the basketball team. Edith was a hard worker throughout her life and rarely sat still. Of her many jobs, she worked at the Hinton General Store and retired from Silvey Insurance Company in Columbia after having worked there more than 25 years. While maintaining a full-time job, she also worked as a rural mail carrier on the weekends.
In her free time, Edith had numerous hobbies, and one for which she was well known, was quilting. There are many family members and friends who were lucky to have received a quilt from her. Many of her quilts included cross-stitch blocks that were completed by either Edith or her sister, Sue. Edith was a highly competitive person and every spring she looked forward to mushroom season and not because she liked to eat them but because she had her hunting spots and wanted to find the most mushrooms. Another thing that kept her outdoors was fishing. She loved flowers of every variety and had them all around her house and typically had fresh cut flowers in her home. She was an avid cooker, baker and canner and loved sharing these skills with anyone who wanted to join her in the kitchen.
She was adventurous her entire life and loved to live life to its fullest which stemmed from growing up on the family farm and being raised to appreciate the little things. She enjoyed travelling which began at an early age visiting her aunts in California where she gained her lifelong love of the beach. She enjoyed riding her own motorcycle, horseback riding, and being on a bowling league. The greatest joy for Edith was her family and she was happiest with a household full of people enjoying time spent together.
She was a dedicated mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and is survived by her two sons, Kevin (Melanie) West and Karl (Michelle) West; grandchildren, Ryan (Garrett) Brissey, Kammeron West, and Bailey West; great granddaughter, Willow West as well as expecting a great-grandson, Lincoln Brissey, any day; one sister, Glenda Basinger; along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Bill Butzin; parents, Charles and Lois; brother, Larry Pugh; and sisters Sue Gish and Brenda Loyd.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, October 15 at Red Top Christian Church in Hallsville with visitation at 10 AM. Burial will follow at Dripping Springs Christian Church Cemetery.
Floral arrangements will be received at Red Top Christian Church on Saturday morning.
Donations can be made to the Vincent Gurucharri Foundation on behalf of Missouri Cancer Associates or Red Top Christian Church CWF.